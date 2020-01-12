Trump Tweets In Persian, Expresses Solidarity With Iranian Protesters

After keeping mum over the Ukraine plane crash, President of the United States of America Donald Trump has expressed solidarity with the Iranian protesters. Trump took to Twitter and sent out a message in Persian to the "brave" and "long-suffering" Iranian people.

He wrote, "To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage."

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

In another tweet, he wrote, "The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching."

دولت ایران باید به گروه‌های حقوق بشر اجازه بدهد حقیقت کنونی اعتراضات در جریان مردم ایران را نظارت کرده و گزارش بدهند. نباید شاهد کشتار دوباره ی معترضان مسالمت آمیز و یا قطع اینترنت باشیم. جهان نظاره گر این اتفاقات است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Protests in Iran

After Tehran accepted their fault in the Ukrainian passenger plane crash, a large group of Iranians staged protests demanding Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down from his post. As per the videos on social media, the protesters have been chanting "Commander-in-chief resign, resign" during the demonstrations outside Tehran's Amir Kabir University.

Iran, on Saturday morning, accepted that they shot down the Ukrainian plane on January 8 "unintentionally." Issuing a statement, Iran's military on state television said that the incident happened due to "human error."

Ukrainian aircraft shot down

On January 8, a Ukrainian aircraft with at least 176 people aboard was shot just after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all the people on board.

According to reports, out of the 176 people who die in the crash, 82 were Iranians. Additionally, the people who lost their lives included 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.

Image Source: AP