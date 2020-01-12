The Debate
Trump Tweets In Persian, Expresses Solidarity With Iranian Protesters

US News

After keeping mum over the Ukrainian plane crash, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and has expressed solidarity with the Iranian protesters in Persian

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

After keeping mum over the Ukraine plane crash, President of the United States of America Donald Trump has expressed solidarity with the Iranian protesters. Trump took to Twitter and sent out a message in Persian to the "brave" and "long-suffering" Iranian people. 

He wrote, "To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage."

In another tweet, he wrote, "The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching."

Protests in Iran

After Tehran accepted their fault in the Ukrainian passenger plane crash, a large group of Iranians staged protests demanding Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down from his post. As per the videos on social media, the protesters have been chanting "Commander-in-chief resign, resign" during the demonstrations outside Tehran's Amir Kabir University. 

Read: Ukraine International Airlines suspends all operation in and out of Tehran after crash

Iran, on Saturday morning, accepted that they shot down the Ukrainian plane on January 8 "unintentionally." Issuing a statement, Iran's military on state television said that the incident happened due to "human error."

Read: Russia says that Iran must "learn lessons" after Tehran admits shooting down Ukrainian jet

Ukrainian aircraft shot down

On January 8, a Ukrainian aircraft with at least 176 people aboard was shot just after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all the people on board.

According to reports, out of the 176 people who die in the crash, 82 were Iranians. Additionally, the people who lost their lives included 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.

Read: Iran FM offers aid to victims of Ukrainian jet crash, tweets 'black photo' after admission

Read: Trump remains silent after Iran's admission, tweets on everything but Ukrainian jet crash

Image Source: AP

