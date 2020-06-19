US President Trump Shares Video Of 'Racist Baby', Twitter Flags It As 'manipulated Media'

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday night shared a video on Twitter with a fake CNN graphic which claims, "America is not the problem. Fake news is." Soon after, Twitter labelled the video as "manipulated media." The video posted by Trump features two toddlers running down at a footpath. The video has been altered in such a way to make it appear that CNN has posted it along with a caption “Racist baby probably a Trump voter.”

Reports suggest that Trump sourced the video from a popular pro-Trump meme creator who goes by the name CarpeDonktum. The move by the social media giant marks the third time it has taken action against the United States President in a month. At the time of publishing this article, the video has been viewed over seven million times and Twitter users have shared it widely as well.

Last month, Twitter put a warning on one of the President's tweets about rioting in Minneapolis - saying it had "glorified violence". Such incidents have resulted in an agitated relationship between the tech giants and Trump.

Facebook removes Trump ads

Meanwhile, Facebook has also removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

Nathaniel Gleicher, the company's head of security policy, confirmed at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday that the ads had been removed, saying Facebook does not permit symbols of hateful ideology unless they're put up with context or condemnation.

"In a situation where we don't see either of those, we don't allow it on the platform and we remove it. That's what we saw in this case with this ad, and anywhere that that symbol is used, we would take the same action," Gleicher said. The ad began running on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)