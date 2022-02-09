Trump Voters Twice As Likely As Biden's To Say Ukraine Conflict 'not US' Business': Survey

While the US' top security adviser has warned that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now”, a new poll has revealed that former President Donald Trump’s voters are now more than twice as likely as President Joe Biden’s voters to say the “conflict is none of America’s business”. The survey was conducted among 1,628 US adults.

According to the latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll, which was conducted from February 3 to 7, around 42% of Trump voters say that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is none of America’s business - which is 6 points more than those who believe that it is in US’ best interests to stop Russia and help Ukraine. In contrast, around 60% of Biden voters insist that it is in America’s best interest to help the former Soviet nation, while just 20% disagree and say that the conflict is now America's business.

As per the survey, 49% of Trump voters say that the US should take “neither” Ktiv's side in the clash, while around 46% believe that the US should side with the former Soviet Republic. On the other hand, 67% of Biden voters insist that the US should side with Ukraine, compared with just 29% who prefer neutrality.

Separately, another poll conducted by Morning Consult and Politico revealed that Americans are split on Biden’s handling of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As per the survey, 40% of voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of the conflict between the two nations, while 39% have approved it. However, around 57% of respondents support the administration’s efforts to resolve the conflict diplomatically.

Rising concerns over Ukraine border conflict

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the latest polls come as tensions between Moscow and Kyiv mount, with Russia adding battalions at the border and the US and NATO allies deploying troops to the region. While NATO’s 30 member states have agreed to increase its presence on its eastern and southeastern flank, the US has announced the additional deployment of around 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Europe.

The US intelligence has indicated that a large-scale invasion by Russia could lead to the deaths of 50,000 civilians and the fall of the government in Kyiv within two days. On the other hand, Moscow called those predictions “scaremongering”. Russia also continues to deny the West’s and Kyiv’s accusations of preparations for invading Ukraine and reiterates that it has no plans to attack any country.

(Image: AP/Twitter)

