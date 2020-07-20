Trump Vows Not To Make Facemasks In Public Mandatory, State Guvs Take Different Route

US President Donald Trump recently said that he will not mandate American citizens to wear masks or face coverings. The US President's comments come after his administration’s top doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci asked state and local leaders to urge people to wear masks in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

People must be allowed 'some freedoms': Trump

According to reports, Fauci has stated that masks are very important and must be used by everyone. Despite warnings and recommendations by top health officials such as Dr. Fauci, many in the United States still refuse to wear masks or face coverings.

Moreover, face coverings have become a highly politicised issue in the United States. While Donald Trump has refused to order Americans to wear masks, the majority of state governors across the country have made it mandatory for people to wear masks public and in places like supermarkets.

As per reports, despite initial pushback against masks, Trump himself was recently seen wearing a mask in public for the first time when he visited veterans at a hospital.

In a statement by the CDC, Director Dr. Robert R Redfield stated that cloth face coverings were one of the most effective weapons against COVID-19 and that it can greatly slow and stop the virus from spreading.

According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus resource centre, US has reported 3,739,726 positive cases of COVID-19 infection -- the highest number to have been reported by a single country and continues to report thousands of new cases daily. Its current death toll stands at 140,466.

