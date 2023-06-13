Trump Vows To Appoint 'special Prosecutor' To Investigate 'corrupt' Biden Family

Quick links:
Then US President Donald Trump laughs while delivering comments in Charlotte, N.C., on Feb 7, 2020. (Image: AP)
Why you're reading this: In a startling turn of events, former President Donald Trump intensified his ongoing feud with sitting US President Joe Biden, promising retribution and making bold claims about the future of the justice system. As he departed for Miami, where he faces his second criminal indictment this year, Trump took to the Truth Social platform to outline his intentions of using the federal government's power to personally pursue the Biden family if elected in 2024.
The former president's statement emphasised his determination to appoint a "real special prosecutor" to pursue Joe Biden, labeling him as the "most corrupt president in the history of the USA," while also targeting the entire Biden family and others involved in what he claims is the destruction of American elections, borders, and the country itself.
The Department of Justice's recent indictment against Trump comes at a time when the US is gearing up for elections. As of now, Donald Trump is the frontrunner in GOP. The Department of Justice's decision to pursue this case is being perceived by a significant amount of the American population as a "witch-hunt". It appears that the DOJ's decision to go after Trump is helping him in the political arena. Trump's statement on Truth Social reveals that he will continue to use this case to rally his base.
Trump's incendiary rhetoric and ongoing legal battles have polarised the nation, leading to divided opinions among his supporters and critics. While his base remains loyal, concerns are mounting over the potential ramifications of a politicised justice system and the erosion of the Department of Justice's independence. Trump's assertions highlight the risk of personal vendettas influencing the functioning of the justice system, creating a potentially dangerous precedent.
As Trump faces his second criminal indictment this year in Miami, the nation watches closely, anticipating the impact of these legal battles and their potential implications for American politics. The intensity of the ex-president's rhetoric underscores the deep divisions that persist within the country, as questions surrounding the integrity and impartiality of the justice system remain at the forefront of public discourse. Today, after pleading not guilty, Trump will fly to his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey, where he will address the media.