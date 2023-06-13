Trump Vows To Appoint 'special Prosecutor' To Investigate 'corrupt' Biden Family

Why you're reading this: In a startling turn of events, former President Donald Trump intensified his ongoing feud with sitting US President Joe Biden, promising retribution and making bold claims about the future of the justice system. As he departed for Miami, where he faces his second criminal indictment this year, Trump took to the Truth Social platform to outline his intentions of using the federal government's power to personally pursue the Biden family if elected in 2024.

3 things you need to know:

Trump's all-caps declaration on Truth Social, came after it became clear he will become the first former President and first Presidential candidate in America's history to face federal charges.

Trump will be arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse today, where he will plead not guilty.

Trump faces 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of presidential records after leaving the White House in 2021. He also faces 34 state charges related to a hush-money scheme during his 2016 campaign.

What exactly did Trump write on Truth Social?

The former president's statement emphasised his determination to appoint a "real special prosecutor" to pursue Joe Biden, labeling him as the "most corrupt president in the history of the USA," while also targeting the entire Biden family and others involved in what he claims is the destruction of American elections, borders, and the country itself.

Why is this development significant?

The Department of Justice's recent indictment against Trump comes at a time when the US is gearing up for elections. As of now, Donald Trump is the frontrunner in GOP. The Department of Justice's decision to pursue this case is being perceived by a significant amount of the American population as a "witch-hunt". It appears that the DOJ's decision to go after Trump is helping him in the political arena. Trump's statement on Truth Social reveals that he will continue to use this case to rally his base.

Will Trump's latest statement lead to more polarisation in America?

Trump's incendiary rhetoric and ongoing legal battles have polarised the nation, leading to divided opinions among his supporters and critics. While his base remains loyal, concerns are mounting over the potential ramifications of a politicised justice system and the erosion of the Department of Justice's independence. Trump's assertions highlight the risk of personal vendettas influencing the functioning of the justice system, creating a potentially dangerous precedent.

What lies ahead?

As Trump faces his second criminal indictment this year in Miami, the nation watches closely, anticipating the impact of these legal battles and their potential implications for American politics. The intensity of the ex-president's rhetoric underscores the deep divisions that persist within the country, as questions surrounding the integrity and impartiality of the justice system remain at the forefront of public discourse. Today, after pleading not guilty, Trump will fly to his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey, where he will address the media.