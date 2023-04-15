Trump Vows To End Biden War On Lawful Gun Owners, Says Will take Back White House Soon

In a latest from US Former President Donald Trump, a list of promises were made to the people of America if they voted him to power in the upcoming presidetial election.

While addressing the National Rifle Association (NRA) conference in Indiana, Trump said he will end his successor Joe Biden's "war on lawful gun owners."

Adding further, he boasted that he was proud to be the most "pro-gun" and "pro-Second Amendment" president in the White House. He even promised that if he is elected, he will be a "loyal friend and fearless champion".

Trump promises to lift ban on weapon sale if voted to power: 'Will stop Biden’s war on lawful gun owners'

"I think that's been acknowledged, and with your support in 2024, I will be your loyal friend and fearless champion once again as the 47th President of the United States," he said reported Independent. Attacking the Biden administration for closing the sale of guns and ammunition during COVID, Trump said, "When the radical left Democrats tried to use COVID to shut down gun sales during the China virus pandemic, I proudly designated gun and ammunition retailers as critical infrastructure."

Earlier, Biden ordered his administration to "accelerate" efforts on gun reform and called for a ban on the sale of assault rifles, which have largely been used in mass shooting incidents in the US.

"On day one of my new term, I will stop Joe Biden’s war on lawful gun owners," he vowed adding, "It’s a war. What they’re doing is crazy." Notably, Trump's remark came just four days after a man used an AR-15 rifle to kill five people and injure several others in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. In a similar incident, another gunman murdered three nine-year-old students at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, including three adults.

"As a candidate in 2016, I promised you that I would save your Second Amendment from absolute obliteration—that’s where it was going—and as your president, that’s exactly what I did," he claimed. "We saved our Second Amendment, and we’re going to save it for a long time to come. It’s under siege, but we’re going to save it for a long time to come—forever, as far as I’m concerned, forever." So I was proud to be the most pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment president you’ve ever had in the White House. I think that’s been acknowledged. And, with your support in 2024, I will be your loyal friend and fearless champion once again as the 47th president of the United States," he said.

Trump vows to take back White House

During his address at the NRA conference, Trump said his party will see a huge win and he will once again take back the White House."We’re going to have a big, big, successful election coming up; we’re going to take back that beautiful, gorgeous White House," Mr Trump said.

Image: AP