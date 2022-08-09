Trump Wanted Pentagon Generals To Be Like WWII Nazi Generals Of Hitler, Book Reveals

Former US president Donald Trump, during his tenure at the Oval Office, had wanted the Pentagon’s generals to be like "Nazi Germany’s generals" that fought the WWII, excerpts from the new book The Divider: Trump in the White House composed by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, accessed by New Yorker revealed on Aug 8. In a conversation with his former White House chief of staff John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, ex-US commander in chief had slammed the Pentagon generals for not being like Nazi Germany generals that worked under the then authoritarian ruler Hitler.

“You f****** generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump was quoted as saying as per the new book's excerpts. When asked by Kelly which generals, Trump replied: “The German generals in World War II.”

Kelly reminded Trump Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was almost assassinated by own general

Raising objections to Trump's remarks, Kelly reminded him that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was almost assassinated by one of his own generals. “No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him,” Trump then insisted, appearing to e unaware of Claus von Stauffenberg’s plot in July 1944 for Hitler's assassination with a bomb inside his Wolf’s Lair field headquarters. The ex-White House chief of staff then replied to Trump that no American generals would observe "total loyalty" to a president or a leader but instead, "they swear, like all military personnel, to support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic”.

Trump had also wanted to have a similar military parade to Nazi Germany on the Fourth of July, the US Independence Day. His cabinet staff, however, dismissed the idea and that later turned into a point of contention. Apparently, the former US president had planned the “biggest, grandest military parade ever for the Fourth of July" but his plan could not succeed due to his cabinet not agreeing, according to the book. “I’d rather swallow acid,” the defence secretary and former Marine Corps general, James Mattis, said as per the excerpts released.

Trump was informed by generals that “parades were about showing the people who had the guns. And in this country, we don’t do that. It’s not who we are.” To this, the ex-US president replied: “So, you don’t like the idea?" He was met with a response that it's what dictators do. In his later statements to magazines, Trump had called the former generals as "very untalented people." He added, "I did not rely on them, I relied on the real generals and admirals within the system.”