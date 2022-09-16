Former US President Donald Trump has again hinted at inciting nationwide violence if he "is charged over his handling of classified documents after leaving office". While speaking on the conservative broadcaster Hugh Hewitt’s radio show on Thursday, Trump said his supporters would not tolerate and could engage in a protracted campaign of violence. "If a thing like that happened, I would have no prohibition against running. I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it," he said.

When the host asked him to clarify his statement, especially the term "problems", the former President said the country would land on a serious problem wherein his supporter may go up to any extent. "I think they’d have big problems. Big problems. I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not sit still and stand for this ultimate of hoaxes," he stressed. It is worth noting here that this was not the first time when Republicans have warned of civil unrest in the country over the ongoing investigation. Earlier last month, the same was echoed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who warned of "riots in the streets", if the Department of Justice announce any charge against the former President. Although his remarks were widely condemned by Democrats, Graham did not apologise for what he said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, without naming the South Carolina senator said these comments from extreme Republicans were dangerous for the whole world. The same was voiced by President Joe Biden during an election support rally last week. "We must be honest with each other and with ourselves. Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden had said.

Trump claims Mar-a-Lago raid is 'politically motivated'

On August 8 this year, the law enforcement agency conducted a raid at the residence of the ex-President's home in Palm Beach, Florida. Subsequently, the FBI released an affidavit last month, claiming Trump kept classified documents-- many of them top secret, mixed in with newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence. According to the affidavit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation recovered at least 14 "secret boxes" from his residence. As per the court, the 45th President was not authorised to store highly confidential papers at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

"No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorised for the storage of classified material," read the court papers. Of 184 documents marked classified, 25 were at the top secret level. According to the affidavit, some had special markings suggesting they included information from susceptible human sources or the collection of electronic "signals" authorized by a special intelligence court. Despite the revelation of such crucial information, Trump contested the claims and painted it as a "politically motivated" witch hunt intended to damage his reelection prospect.

Image: AP