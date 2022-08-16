Trump Warns FBI Agents ‘terrible Things Are Going To Happen’ Over His Florida Home Raid

Former US president Donald Trump on Monday warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he slammed the FBI agents of "stealing" confidential attorney and client communications from his Mar-a-Lago residence that he also demanded must be "immediately returned." Directing violence and threats at FBI agents, Trump said the US "is in a very dangerous position." "It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, and also ‘executive’ privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken,” the ex-US commander in chief had posted on his social media site, Truth Social.

There's 'tremendous anger in the country': Trump

On Monday as he accused the FBI of exploiting their privileges, Trump said that there is tremendous anger in the country. "Like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” he told Fox News Digital. The former US president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country” stressing that the “temperature has to be brought down”. He hailed his supporters and GOP allies for reacting with outrage following the search of Mar-a-Lago this past week.

Americans are “not going to stand for another scam” said Donald Trump, adding that his aides had contacted the Department of Justice (DOJ) as his supporters expressed fury at the search. FBI's unsealed search warrant revealed that Trump was being investigated for obstruction of justice, and possible violations of the Espionage Act. The FBI seized 11 boxes that are apparently full of classified documents marked at varying levels of security. Trump denied that he was in possession of classified material citing a Fox news report. He said that the raid was in fact a question of the credibility of the FBI and that it has “a long and unrelenting history of being corrupt.”

“Number one, it was all declassified,” Trump wrote in the post. “Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request. They could have had it anytime they wanted—and that includes LONG ago.”