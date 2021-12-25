Trump Was 'silent' For 3-hr On Jan 6 Due To Video Retakes To Urge Rioters To Leave Capitol

Former US President Donald Trump, who briefly went missing from public view for over three hours during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, had released footage that had rather emboldened the rioters and right wing mob in their act of halting the Congress certification of Joe Biden. As the investigation unfolds, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the US House Select Committee tasked with Investigating the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol told the committee that Trump's address to his rioting supporters was a tough ordeal as the ex-commander in chief had to record the message several times but he just “wouldn't say the right thing.”

The ex-US president had several retakes to record the January 6 video where he called violent insurrectionists "very special," "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," book by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, a pair of Washington Post reporters also narrated similar account. When he returned after a long silence, Trump told attendees at his MAGA "Stop the Steal" rally that his supporters will have to "fight like hell” for the sake of their country, a speech that provoked and motivated the crowd to go on the rampage.

"It appears that he tried to do a taping several times, but he wouldn't say the right thing", Thompson told The Washington Post.

Criminal referral against Trump to be made to US Department of Justice

If deemed criminal, the committee would have to issue a criminal referral to the US Department of Justice to decide what charges, if any, must be pursued against the former leader. Even as Trump struggled with the recording or saying the appropriate message, his delay in action to control or condemn the unruly, violent mob is a dereliction of duty, Rep Thompson believes. "That dereliction of duty causes us real concern," Thompson said as per WaPo.

"And one of those concerns is that whether or not it was intentional, and whether or not that lack of attention for that long period of time, would warrant a referral”. He then stated that the Select Committee is prepared to issue a criminal referral against the former President. "I can assure you that if a criminal referral would be warranted, there would be no reluctance on the part of this committee to do that", he told WaPo.

The US Department of Justice also released the three-hour video of the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan 6 2020 for public viewing. Several American news outlets were sued for accessing this footage as it was a part of the investigation. In the footage the uncontrollable Trump supporters can be seen hurtling objects, audio speakers, flag poles, any object that they could find at the law enforcement authorities. The officers, meanwhile, responded with batons, pepper spray, and riot shields to restore law and order. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone labelled the experience as a heart attack.