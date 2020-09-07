Trump welcomes Saudi's decision to open airspace, urges regional security

US President Donald Trump, on September 6, held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Emperor Salman bin Abdulaziz wherein welcomed the kingdom’s decision to open its air space to flights between Israel and UAE, spokesman Judd Dheere told media reporters. Saudi Arabia, in a statement, announced that it would now allow flights from all countries to cross its air space to reach the United Arab Emirates without mentioning its arch enemies Iran and Qatar. However, emphasising on resolving the dispute in the region, Trump urged Saudi Arabia tp to negotiate with other gulf nations.

Trump welcomes G20 presidency

In addition, both leaders also talked about enhancing regional security and prosperity. While the Saudi emperor reasserted his commitment to achieving a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue. Trump highlighted the significance of Abraham Accords.

“President Trump also urged Saudi Arabia to negotiate with other Gulf countries to resolve the rift. President Trump emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and thanked King Salman for his leadership, Deere said about the conversation.

Saudi opens airspace to all

Marking a historic decision, Saudi Arabia on September 2 announced that it would now allow flights from all countries to cross its air space to reach the United Arab Emirates. As per the state-controlled press agency, the move came following UAE’s request to allow flights to and from the country to pass over its skies. This decision comes just after the kingdom let the first-ever Israeli commercial flight use its airspace to reach UAE directly.

The decision to allow global aircraft was announced in a statement, which had mention of Saudi Arabia’s arch-enemies Iran or Qatar. Both, the Islamic nations are currently boycotted by the Saudi kingdom. Meanwhile, experts have opined that this remarkable decision was probably a sign to start commercial flights from Israel to the UAE, as any direct flight between the two nations would need to use Saudi airspace to be commercially viable.

