Trump Says Will 'take A Look' At Pardon For Whistleblower Edward Snowden

The United States President Donald Trump on August 15 reportedly said that he would ‘take a look’ at the issue of giving a pardon to whistleblower Edward Snowden. According to international media reports, Snowden is a former US intelligence contractor who disclosed highly classified information in 2013. Ever since he revealed that the US government was spying on its citizens, he has been living in exile in Russia.

At a press conference, when asked if Snowden would be considered to be pardoned, the US President, at first, said that he was ‘not aware’ of the situation. However, Trump also added that he plans to look into it and called the controversy a ‘split decision’. With some people thinking that Snowden should be treated differently and others saying that he did bad things, Trump reportedly added that he is going to ‘take a look at’ the situation ‘very strongly’.

‘Traitor worthy of execution’

According to reports, the former contractor’s revelations of the extent of American communications surveillance caused a major domestic and international scandal. It also triggered intense debate over government eavesdropping.

Trump’s recent statement surely reflected a change in his attitude as he earlier reportedly called Snowden a ‘traitor worthy of execution’. Back in 2016, during the presidential campaign, Trump had said that he would deal with the Snowden ‘harshly’. As per reports, a petition was also started urging the then-President Barack Obama to pardon Snowden, however, it ultimately failed.

The former US intelligence contractor was reportedly praised as a whistleblower and privacy advocate by his defenders after he leaked information showing that National Security Agency agents were carrying out widespread surveillance on citizens. Meanwhile, the US officials accused Snowden of endangering national security. It was noted that a conviction on espionage charges could send Snowden to prison for decades.

