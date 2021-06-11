Trump Wishes Biden 'good Luck In Dealing With Putin', Says 'don't Fall Asleep' During Meet

Former US President Donald Trump, on June 11, wished his successor Joe Biden for his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin- and also took a subtle dig by asking him to stay awake. Trump, who nicknamed Biden as “sleepy Joe” during his 2020 Presidential campaign, in a statement, wrote “Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin—don’t fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!” Trump’s snarky remarks came days before Biden’s much-anticipated meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva.

Biden- Putin Meet

Biden, who is currently in England to attend the G7 conference, is scheduled to hold his maiden meet with Putin on June 16 at a historic castle in Geneva, Switzerland. Apart from the issue of cyber security, conflict in Ukraine, detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, strategic nuclear stability and other regional conflicts are also expected to be on the discussion table. Ever since taking office, Biden has been engaged in a war of words with Putin. Earlier this year, temperatures soared after the Democrat leader termed his Russian counterpart as a “killer”. Retaliating to the same, Putin said that “it takes one to know one.”

Trump recalls Helsinki Summit

In his emailed statement, Trump also reminisced his “great” and “very productive” 2018 meeting with Putin in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. The summit had triggered international backlash then after Trump blatantly said he trusted Russia over the FBI. However, Trump alleged that it was because of “fake news portrayal” of the summit that had brought a “major disadvantage” to the US and impeded his foreign policy.

“Because of the phony Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, made-up and paid for by the Democrats and Crooked Hillary Clinton, the United States was put at a disadvantage—a disadvantage that was nevertheless overcome by me,” Trump said.

“As to who do I trust, they asked, Russia or our ‘Intelligence’ from the Obama era, meaning people like Comey, McCabe, the two lovers, Brennan, Clapper, and numerous other sleezebags, or Russia, the answer, after all that has been found out and written, should be obvious. Our government has rarely had such lowlifes as these working for it,” he added.

I’m going to break my “don’t tweet Trump’s statements” rule just this once:



He just doubled down on siding with Putin over the unanimous opinion of the United States Intelligence Community.



Helsinki was a national embarrassment and deserves universal condemnation. pic.twitter.com/bM0Ssukk9d — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) June 10, 2021

Image: AP