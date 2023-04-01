Trump Won't Appear In Handcuffs To Court As There's No Safety Risk, Lawyer Says

Former US President Donald Trump won't be in handcuffs when he appears in court and is brought before a judge, a lawyer was reported as saying by CBS news. Republican leader, who was indicted in a case of a $130,000 "hush money" paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 by his attorney Michael Cohen, will have his fingerprints and a mugshot taken. The payment Trump made may have been in breach of the laws on election financing in the US which could lead to a misdemeanour or felony charge. Such a conviction entails a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Trump has called his indictment a "political persecution" and the charges are still not made public.

Attorney to Trump has noted that he will fly on a private plane to New York on Monday and will surrender to officials in the presence of beefed-up security and hundreds of Secret Service agents. Trump will not be handcuffed as there is no speculation that he might run or poses any safety risk to the cops, the lawyer who spoke on condition of anonymity said. The court authorities have "mitigated" that issue, according to the lawyer.

Hearing scheduled for Tuesday at 14:15 local time (19:15GMT)

A hearing will take place Tuesday at 14:15 local time (19:15GMT). Republican leader will appear in court, "but nothing is certain", his lawyer Joe Tacopina, told ABC news separately, adding that the ex-US leader won't be in shackles. prosecutors "will try and get every ounce of publicity they can from this thing" but "they're going to be closing off blocks around the courthouse, shutting down the courthouse," he further revealed.

The security will be tightened by FBI, NYPD, Secret Service and New York City court officers. A source revealed to the outlet that the district attorney's office fears "many threats", including a possible attack on Trump, or attorneys. Capitol police noted that there is "potential for demonstration activity" as Trump is escorted by the Secret Service agents.

After he is released from the court, Trump is expected to return to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida with the secret service detail. While the 76-year-old was asked to surrender on Friday, it was delayed due to ramping up the security. trump became the first serving or former US president to witness a criminal charge against him.