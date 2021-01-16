Trump's Approval Rating Hits All-time Low Of 29 Percent Following US Capitol Riots

In the wake of the US Capitol riots that killed at least five people last week, Donald Trump's approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low. The chaotic scenes from Washington are believed to have led to a dramatic drop in support among voters of his own party.

As per the latest Pew Research Center poll, just 29 percent of Americans have approved Trump's role in the office, so far the lowest rating the outgoing president has received during his tenure, The Hill reported on Friday. The poll claimed that 68 percent of Americans disapprove of his work, while 52 percent hold Trump responsible for the violence and destruction that took place at the Capitol on January 6.



Moreover, American voters have deeply disapproved of the way Trump has conducted himself in wake of the presidential election he lost to Joe Biden. As per the poll, more than six in ten people said his post-election demeanour was unpresidential, and almost half of those who said they voted for Trump called his behaviour poor. The rating makes Trump one of the least popular American presidents of all time, slightly above Richard Nixon's approval rating when he resigned office in disgrace, The Hill reported.

Trump impeached again

Meanwhile, Donald Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House. His conviction by the Senate, however, remains a question. On January 13, the House impeached Trump for encouraging his supporters who violently stormed the US Capitol. According to AP reports, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. Also, ten Republicans joined the Democrats saying that he should be held accountable and warned of a "danger" if Congress should leave him unchecked ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

Now that the House has voted to impeach the President, further process will be taking place in two parts. The House will introduce and pass the articles of impeachment, however, the Senate is where Trump will face a trial and a potential punishment. According to Article 1, Section 3 of the US Constitution, the Senate has the sole power to try all impeachments. When the US President is tried for impeachment, the Chief Justice will preside and no person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two-thirds of the Congress members present.

