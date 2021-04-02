Trump's Ban On H-1B Non-immigrants Removed, Foreign Workers Can Resubmit Applications

The United States Department of State on Thursday removed the temporary ban on certain H-1B holders, which was imposed during former President Donald Trump’s rule. The Republican leader had issued a presidential proclamation in 2020, temporarily suspending the entry of certain H-1B, H-2B, J, and L nonimmigrants, in order to bring reform to the immigration programme. The proclamation expired on March 31, 2021, and the State Department decided not to renew it.

“Visa applicants who have not yet been interviewed or scheduled for an interview will have their applications prioritized and processed in accordance with existing phased resumption of visa services guidance. Visa applicants who were previously refused visas due to the restrictions of Presidential Proclamation 10052 may reapply by submitting a new application including a new fee,” a US State Department press release read. READ | Biden adminstration urged to implement H1B visa programme reforms

Why did Trump ban H-1B nonimmigrants?

Donald Trump had announced the temporary ban last year, citing risks to the US labour market during the economic recovery post-COVID-19 downfall. Trump’s decision to ban H-1B nonimmigrants garnered a lot of traction in the US, especially from big tech companies who rely primarily on the vast Indian and Chinese talent pool. The H-1B visa programme allows US companies to hire foreign talents, particularly highly-skilled IT professionals. Indians benefit the most from the programme.

The constant changes in the H-1B visa regime have been opposed by leaders of technology giants such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Twitter. H-1B visas are generally approved for three years, after which beneficiaries often change employers and continue working for other US-based companies. According to data from the US Department of Labour, in the fiscal year 2018-19, the big three, consisting of Google, Facebook and Apple hired more than 13,000 workers with H-1B visas.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)