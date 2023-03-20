Trump’s Call For Protest A 'failure' As Capitol Police Sees No Threat To US Capitol

There are no direct or credible threats to the US Capitol, said the US Capitol Police force on Monday, ahead of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump. The agency said that although the Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division has found the possibility of protests, mass civil disobedience, and violence, the agency has not found any direct or indirect threats.

"Although (the Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division) has identified reactionary responses that include calls for protests, mass civil disobedience, violence, and targeting of law enforcement involved in any such arrest of the former president, IICD is not currently tracking any direct or credible threats to the US Capitol," the assessment said.

"While the calls for protests and violence are worrisome and some commentators may be inclined to engage in potentially violent unlawful actions, IICD has not yet seen any indication of large-scale organized protests and/or violence, as IICD did leading up to January 6, 2021," the assessment added. After the Capitol riot, the US Capitol Police came under fire for lax security.

"Any protests or possible violence are likely to be directed at the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office," the assessment said.

This development comes as Trump called for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York, which generated low reactions from supporters, with even some of his loyalists downplaying the idea as a waste of a possible law enforcement risk. The muted reactions from Trump supporters raise questions about whether Trump, who is a leading Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election race, still owns the fan following and can still call thousands onto the streets the way he did on January 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, social media users have interpreted the former President's post over the weekend as a "call to action," according to an assessment obtained by CNN, including discussions on tactics for their demonstrations, gathering in large numbers to block roads and access to buildings, and a trucker transportation protest. Although some media users "have issued calls for demonstrations" in Washington DC, the department "has not identified any confirmed plans for demonstrations in the city or on US Capitol grounds."

Image: AP