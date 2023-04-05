Trump's Case Prosecutor: 'Can't Allow New York Businesses To Cover Up Criminal Conduct'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who announced the indictment of 76-year-old ex-US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accused the former US leader of falsifying New York business records. He noted that Trump made fake business entries on Trump Organisation's records to conceal the payments that he made in order to conceal any damaging information or unlawful activity from the American voters before and after the 2016 election during his candidacy.

During Tuesday's arraignment, Trump was criminally charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment that was unsealed. He faces 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree.

Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” said Manhattan District Attorney Bragg. “Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct," he added.

'Everyone stands equal before the law': Manhattan DA

As the Statement of Facts was read, Bragg said that Trump concealed a "trail of money" and that his "lies expose a pattern that, the People allege, violates one of New York’s basic and fundamental business laws". He continued that the Manhattan Court "upholds our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law". Bragg also told reporters that there is new evidence that prompted him to pursue charges against Trump. He insisted, that previously, he had expressed "reservations" about Trump's "hush money" case in relation to which his longtime fixer lawyer Michael Cohen was jailed.

"I had been in office for a couple of months," Bragg said. "The investigation in my view was not concluded into the conduct, in particular, that is the basis for the charges today. Since that time, we've had more evidence made available to the office and the opportunity to meet with additional witnesses," he added. Bragg reminded that the New York state holds an "independent interest" in maintaining the integrity of record-keeping in businesses, which Trump did not.

"We regularly do cases involving false business statements," Bragg said. "The basis for business integrity and a well-functioning business marketplace is true and accurate record-keeping. That's the charge at fault here -- falsifying New York state business records."

Bragg said that Trump's hush money case resembled the "bread and butter" of his office's white-collar work involving tax violations and other dirty business dealings. "At its core, this case today is one with allegations like so many of our white-collar cases: allegations that someone lied, again and again, to protect their interests and evade the laws to which we are all held accountable," Bragg said. "We today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law, no amount of money and no amount of power changes that enduring American principle," he added.