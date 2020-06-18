Trump's Coronavirus Task Force Is 'in Denial' As Daily Cases Surge In 21 States

US President Donald Trump has been under scrutiny since the coronavirus contagion began in the country for sidelining the record-breaking spike in COVID-19 cases for the economic recovery. According to an international media report, one administration official close to the White House coronavirus task force has said that ‘they’re in denial’ and are avoiding to deal with the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. This came after Trump boasted about receiving one million requests for his indoor rally in Tulsa, first since the coronavirus outbreak rocked the country, but at least 21 US states have recorded a surge in daily COVID-19 cases.

Along with administration official saying Trump is not acknowledging the severity of the global health crisis, CNN has also quoted other US President’s other unnamed aides who have claimed that he is not in denial but is focussing towards reopening the country and enabling the citizens to get back on their feet. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across the country have been shut down, prompting the economy to suffer a historic blow. However, Trump has showcased optimism not only about boosting the country by pushing governors to reopen their respective states but has also claimed that vaccine for the deadly disease might be available even before 2020 ends.

Read - US: Trump Rally Attendees Bear Personal Responsibility

Read - Bolton Book: Trump Asked China For Reelection Help

Health professionals on Trump’s rally

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ rally has been scheduled to take place in Tulsa’s indoor venue on June 20 when the US is leading the world with most coronavirus cases in the world. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, US has recorded over 2.1 million with 117,717 deaths. Tulsa’s health director among other medical professionals has raised concerns over Trump’s campaign rally being organised in the state when coronavirus is still a ‘threat’ to the society. Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has also urged people to wear masks at all times ‘if’ they choose to attend the rally and maintain social distancing to the best of their ability.

Even though Trump’s reelection campaign has denied taking any responsibility if rally visitors contract COVID-19, its manager Brad Parscale has listed a few precautions that have places for the event. Before entering the venue, each ‘guest’ will have to get their body temperatures checked, along with complimentary masks and hand sanitizers. Parscale restated that over one million people have requested tickets for the ‘MAGA’ rally and informed that there will be arrangements for bottled water and precautions for heat.

Read - US: Trump Moves In Office Guided By Reelection Concerns Claims Bolton

Read - Trump's Anti-China Farce Exposed; Pompeo Meets Chinese Officials Amid Explosive Revelation



