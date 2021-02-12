Trump's COVID Condition Was Concerning, Doctors Considered Putting On Ventilator: Report

Former US President Donald Trump’s condition after testing positive for COVID-19 October last year became concerning that there were even talks about putting him on ventilator, according to what Trump told one person at the time. As per the New York Times report on Thursday, former US President’s condition was worse than the officials were willing to admit publicly. Even at the time, several media outlets cited their respective sources stating that when Trump was flown to Walter Reed National MIlitary Medical centre, he had trouble in breathing and received supplement oxygen.

CNN source had also revealed that Trump “definitely has had oxygen” when he and his physician Dr, Sean Conley downplayed the issue and said that Trump “is not on oxygen right now”. When the medical professional was asked whether Trump had received oxygen at all, Coley swayed the question with an indirect answer such as saying “he has not needed any this morning, today at all”.

However, now the New York Times reported that Trump was found to have lung infiltrates, "which occur when the lungs are inflamed and contain substances such as fluid or bacteria. Their presence, especially when a patient is exhibiting other symptoms, can be a sign of an acute case of the disease. They can be easily spotted on an X-ray or scan when parts of the lungs appear opaque, or white." The media outlet also added that former US President’s oxygen level dipped into the 80s but Conley was repeatedly evasive with the reporters and only informing after Trump had recovered that they had never been in the “low 80s”.

Trump Officials Gave Conflicting Updates

In October 2020, a month before he had to contest in presidential elections, Trump contracted the novel coronavirus or what he called, “the Chinese Virus”. While Donald Trump had been posting about his wellbeing on social media, US media reports on October 3 quoted an unnamed source saying that the next 48 hours “will be critical” for the US President as he combats COVID-19 in Walter Reed Medical Center.

As per reports, the official familiar with the matter said that Trump underwent a “very concerning” period on October 2 just hours after he was tested positive for the infection. Now, The Associated Press has named the source as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

But later, the former White House chief of staff is reported to have changed his narrative in the last few minutes after painting a dramatically different picture of Trump's health in front of the reporters. Meadows reportedly told the media that Trump was “doing very well” and said that he met with the US President on “multiple occasions”. The US President's doctors had also issued an update on his status in a press conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, saying Trump was in “exceptionally good spirits” and “fever free”.

