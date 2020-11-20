Trump's Daughter-in-law Lara Trump To Run For North Carolina Senate Seat In 2022: Report

US President’s daughter-in-law and campaign surrogate, Lara Trump is reportedly considering running for a US Senate seat vacated by Senator Richard Burr in North Carolina in 2022, sources of New York Times confirmed. Lara had been telling the associates that when Burr retires, she would be interested to fill in the seat. The senate seat in the state has remained open since 2004. The other potential candidates for the seat would be the Trump administration’s current chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as former governor Pat McCrory and outgoing Lt. Governor Dan Forest.

Lara, who is originally from North Carolina, is a former Inside Edition producer and currently resides in Westchester, New York with Trump’s son Eric and two kids. The Republican chairman of the US Senate intelligence committee, Richard Burr of North Carolina had announced in 2016 that he wouldn't be seeking reelection in 2022. Burr also has an ongoing investigation into the insider trading that prompted him to retire. Burr and his wife sold over $1.7m (£1.4m) of equities in February, allegedly using discreet market information to avoid hefty losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The members of Congress are prohibited to use such non-public information accumulated while in office for personal benefits.

Read: Trump Has Left America More Divided Than Ever: Sikh Leader

Read: NY Probes Trump Consulting Payments That Reduced His Taxes

Excited to be spending my last day on the campaign trail in the great state of #Florida!!! 🇺🇸 Make sure you have a plan to vote for @realDonaldTrump ready for tomorrow — we have all the info here 👇🏽 https://t.co/WlTrhGtshg — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 2, 2020

Trump's 1.3 percent margin lead

North Carolina, in the 2020 elections, turned more of a battleground state where US President Trump secured a lead by a 1.3 percent margin. While Rep. Thom Tillis won the tightly contested race with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, the Times report suggests that the state might still pose a challenge for Lara Trump to win despite her potential for raising funds for MAGA supporters. A Trump campaign adviser, Mercedes Schlapp, however, told The Hill that he sees a natural instinct of politics in Trump’s daughter in law, adding, that she’s “very charismatic”. Lara was a consultant to Brad Parscale and a surrogate on the stump for Trump's re-election in 2020.

Read: Trump Sending Damaging Message To The World By Not Conceding Election Results: Biden

Read: Maduro Speaks On Trump-Guaido Relations