Trump's Daughter-in-law Says 'get Guns, Arm Up' At US Border Migrant Crisis; Sparks Fury

Former US President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump on Sunday advised US residents living along the southern border to "arm up" and “get guns and be ready, and maybe take matters into their own hands” to tackle the migrant surge at the US Mexico border. Speaking to Fox News, the former television producer lambasted the US President Joe Biden calling his border response as “disgraceful.” The former also berated the US vice President Kamala Harris as inept in being able to address the migrant crisis during her recent diplomatic tour of Central America. Lara blamed the democrats for the “dangerous situation” for those living in border communities.

"I don't know what to tell the people that live at the southern border. I guess they better arm up, get guns and be ready, and maybe they're going to have to start taking matters into their own hands," Lara told Fox News's Jeanine Pirro in her televised remarks. "It should never happen. These people should never make this dangerous journey here,” she added. Furthermore, Lara said that Harris “thinks she can just laugh off the crisis at the border and it’s embarrassing.”

Trump’s family member, in the likeness of her father-in-law, provoked the Southern population saying that it is “insulting” for Border Patrol and ICE agents to deal with the migrants crossing the border. She added the officers are being “made a mockery of” and called the mismanagement “disgusting and disgraceful.” She casually asked people to “better arm up and get guns and get ready.” Lara’s comments came under scrutiny after the left compared her appeals in the likeness of the former commander in chief who urged the people to stop the steal and incited the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection.

"Lara Trump inciting violence by calling on right-wing lunatic vigilantes to take up arms on the border. Calling for violence must run in the family," Cenk Uygur, a former congressional candidate said in a tweet. Actress Rosanna Arquette, meanwhile, called trump’s daughter-in-law a “terrorist." Photojournalist Zach Roberts tweeted: “Just casually saying on a national broadcast that people should take up arms and start shooting immigrants. This is where we’re at.”

“This is dangerous. The former president’s daughter-in-law is calling for people to shoot immigrants. It's worse after multiple mass shootings over the last few days in Texas and elsewhere. This could lead to an uptick in hate crimes across the country,” Texas Democratic Congressional candidate Russell Foster said in a tweet, condemning Lara’s remarks.

I don't know who needs to hear this, but you should never take any advice from Lara trump, or ANY trump who tells you to go and shoot people at the border or anywhere.



So... the GOP is passing laws to prohibit teachers from talking about Black history...



But Flynn can call for a coup... no problem



Lara Trump can tell people to buy guns and shoot people at the border... no problem.



We are in the twilight zone, folks. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) June 13, 2021

Lara Trump says people who live at the southern border should get guns and take matters into their own hands pic.twitter.com/2JL30va6nF — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2021

Lara Trump is telling People to commit murder at the border — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 13, 2021

How are these people able to incite threats? This is not free speech and Lara Trump should be held accountable before some idiot follows through with her advice. https://t.co/gYhs2cx5XZ — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 13, 2021

Lara won't run for Senate in 2022

Earlier, there have been speculations that Lara Trump recently announced that she would not be running for US Senate in North Carolina in 2022. The North Carolina native however announced last week that she would not be running for Senate in 2022, putting all rumours to rest. "I am saying no, for now, not no forever," Lara told an audience at the North Carolina GOP state convention, citing her two young children as the reason. "When you do something, you give 100%. That is the only way to operate," Trump’s daughter-in-law said at a conference. She added, ”At the right time, I would absolutely love to come back and consider running for something here in my home state because I love it dearly."