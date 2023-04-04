Trump's Eldest Son Shares Petition To 'stop Political Persecution' Of Former US President

Ex-US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, on Tuesday appealed to the Trump MAGA supporters to sign the petition to drop the charges brought against his father in the 2016 "hush money" payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels. The petition has raked a whopping 70,000 signatures and is still counting. In his public appeal, Donald Trump Jr urged the pro-Republican members of the public to “stop the political persecution” of his father.

“My father, President Trump is expected to be arraigned at 2:15 today. Sign the petition to defend the Constitution and stop the political persecution of President Trump and the other political persecutions this opens the door for in the future!!! Enough!” Trump Jr tweeted on April 4.

'Political prosecutions like these expected in third-world dictatorships': Petition

On April 3, Trump arrived at the New York court for arraignment and is set to be booked after the grand jury votes to indict him. He was spotted raising a pumped fist at the waiting cameras outside the Trump Tower, then minutes later waved to his supporters outside the court as the crowd gathered to signal their support. The petition reads: “Donald J. Trump, a former President of the United States, was just arraigned on unprecedented criminal charges by a rogue Soros-backed prosecutor in New York City." It continues, "as ACLJ Chief Counsel Jay Sekulow argued at the Supreme Court on behalf of President Trump, we can’t allow 2,300 local prosecutors to harass a President for politically motivated reasons.”

“Political prosecutions like these are the kind of thing you expect in third-world dictatorships, not America. The ACLJ is a constitutional public interest law firm. We stand for the rule of law, the Constitution and a justice system that doesn’t discriminate based on political views," Donald Trump Jr's petition further noted. “Will you stand with us and oppose this dangerous two-tiered justice system?”

Trump has been labelling the trial against him a "politically motivated persecution" by the ruling Democratic party of sitting US President Joe Biden. He sent out an email urging his supporters to donate towards his campaign to fail the forces working against him. He wrote: "Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME. Our movement has overcome so much. And there is no doubt in my mind that we will prevail once again and WIN the White House in 2024.”

As Trump called the criminal charges pressed against him a "witch hunt," his son has echoed a similar stance and has asked the Americans to stop his conviction. Trump was arrested on April 4, as he surrendered himself to the Manhattan Court. The process ended in his historic hearing. Donald Trump is the first former or current president in the history of the US to be criminally charged.