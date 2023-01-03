Trump's Ex-aide Texted 'we Look Like Domestic Terrorists' To Colleague After Jan 6 Riots

Ivanka Trump's chief of staff, Julie Radford, and White House aide Hope Hicks shared their anger and frustration via text messages after the actions of former President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, as per a report from CNN news. In the texts, White House aide Hope Hicks wrote, "In one day he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local Proud Boys chapter...We all look like domestic terrorists now...This made us all unemployable. Like untouchable. God I’m so f***ing mad". Radford responded by texting, "I know, like there isn’t a chance of finding a job," and indicated that she had already lost a job opportunity from Visa due to the events of January 6.

The text messages were among a series of documents released by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill chaos, which also included call logs from the days leading up to the attack. These logs showed that Donald Trump spoke with then-Vice President Mike Pence the day before the attack, as well as with Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano, who had helped to spread Trump's false claims of election fraud in the state. The call logs were seen as crucial to the panel's investigation in piecing together a timeline of events leading up to the attack on the US Capitol, although there was a seven-hour gap in the log for January 6. The committee has sought to fill in this gap through witness interviews and other records.

The committee has been releasing documents constantly

The release of these documents is part of a steady stream of information from the committee, which has also issued a sweeping 845-page report on the attack. The latest release comes as the panel winds down its work, with the House majority set to change hands from Democrats to Republicans on Tuesday at the start of the new Congress. The events of January 6 have had far-reaching consequences for those involved. In addition to Hicks and Radford's concerns about their professional prospects, others have faced criminal charges for their role in the attack. These include members groups such as the Proud Boys, as well as several current and former members of law enforcement. The attack on the Capitol, which interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election and resulted in the deaths of five people, has been widely condemned.