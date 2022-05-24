Trump's Ex-lawyer Claims Former US President Feared Being Smashed On The Face With A Pie

Former US President Donald Trump feared getting hit with a pie in the face during his presidency. Michael Cohen, ex-lawyer of former US President Trump made the claim in a four-hour deposition obtained by The Daily Beast. According to Cohen, Trump was so worried about flying pastries that he repeatedly ordered his security guards to "savagely beat" any person who tried.

Cohen said that Trump became "terribly upset" after billionaire Bill Gates was attacked with a pie to the face. He added that Trump instructed his officials that if anyone ever tries to throw anything at him, "if that person didn’t end up in the hospital," they will all be sacked from the job, as per the news report. Speaking to The Daily Beast, Michael Cohen stressed that the pies were regularly brought up in discussions in the office.

According to Cohen, while attending events in open venues, Trump used to "always remind" Keith Schiller to "keep his eyes open." He added that Trump would never talk about people throwing a rock or bottle, however, he would always speak about pie. Michael Cohen said that Trump's obsession with flying pastries subsided after he was equipped with a Secret Service detail.

Michael Cohen testifies in lawsuit

The remarks of Michael Cohen come as he testified as a witness in an ongoing legal case filed by protesters who have alleged the former US President's security of beating them outside Trump Tower in 2015. The recent update in the lawsuit comes after the deposition of former US President Donald Trump in April. In his deposition, Trump has said that he feared that protesters during rallies or events would hit him with "very dangerous" fruit, The New York Post.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, asked for Trump's response about a remark he made to the supporters, telling them to "knock the crap" out of someone if they hit him with a tomato. As per the deposition, Trump responded that "it was very dangerous" and added that they had been "threatened." Ex-US President Donald Trump stated that his team had told him that people were "going to throw fruit," as per the New York Post report. He revealed that he thought that there was the involvement of the "Secret Service" and called getting pelted by fruit "a very violent stuff."