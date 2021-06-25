Trump's Former Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practising Law Over 'false Statements'

Former US President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani on June 24 was suspended from practising law in New York state by an appellate court. The decision was made after Giuliani was found to make “demonstrably false and misleading statements" about the 2020 presidential election in the United States. As per news agency ANI, the ruling released on Thursday followed disciplinary proceedings. The court then concluded that there is “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020.”

The court further wrote that Giuliani’s “conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.”

Giuliani’s lawyers express disappointment

Following the ruling by Appellate Division, First Department Giuliani’s lawyers, John Leventhal and Barry Kamins, said that they were disappointed as the decision was announced before a hearing on the alleged issues. The said as per ANI, “This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest. We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”

For Rudy Giuliani who has also served as a mayor of New York City, the suspension of his license marks yet another fall after once rising to fame for being a formidable force in legal circles. The court ruling also stated that the 77-year-old’s “false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client."

In some of the cases, as per the ruling, Giuliani noted that the statements he was making were false but claimed that he did not intentionally make an untrue remark. However, according to the court, “there is simply no proof to support this explanation.” Subsequently, in other cases, the 77-year-old was unable to provide any source at all for statements that he made including his remarks about the number of dead people he alleged voted in Georgia in the 2020 election.

"The seriousness of respondent's uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated...This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R Biden. The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society," it said, as per news agency. The court also found that Giuliani continued to make false remarks even after telling the authorities that he would “exercise personal discipline” and refrain from making any further remarks.

IMAGE: AP