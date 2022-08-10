Trump's House Raid Triggered By Score Of Documents Including Kim Jong-un's Letters: Report

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI's) raid on former US President Donald Trump's house was reportedly triggered by the ongoing investigation into the box loads of documents the Republican leader brought to Florida after he demitted the White House in January 2021. According to reports, the boxes contained letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and also a cocktail napkin. The controversy over the documents first erupted in January this year when the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes, containing classified information, from Trump's Florida house - 'Mar-a-Lago.'

The item included correspondence with Jong-un, which former President Trump had once described as "love letters'. Trump's correspondence with Kim Jong-un reportedly took place during his attempts to negotiate with a North Korean leader over his nuclear ambitions and threat to the US. During the raid on Monday, August 8, the federal agency recovered at least 12 more boxes of material from the former US President's house.

Items recovered also contained a letter by Obama

The items recovered in January also included a letter written by former US President Barack Obama to his successor Trump. The cocktail napkin and a birthday dinner menu were among the unclassified items on a list of nearly 100 pages long that were discovered in the boxes, The Washington Post reported. A phone list, letters, notes, slide decks, and calendars were among other things recovered from Mar-a-Lago. Besides, there was a roughly three-page inventory list of classified materials, but it has yet not been revealed what the information contained.

National Archives recovered boxes of documents

The National Archives, which is in charge of gathering presidential material, recovered the items which sparked a months-long Justice Department investigation into whether Trump was unlawfully holding secret materials at his house in Florida. According to the Presidential Records Act, which was adopted in 1978, White House records must be preserved as the US government's property. Meanwhile, former President Trump released a long statement about the search, claiming that the FBI agents came to his house and described their work as an “unannounced raid." "Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe…The lawlessness, political persecution and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped," Trump remarked.

Image: AP