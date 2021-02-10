Trump's Impeachment Lawyers Compared To Classic Courtroom Comedy 'My Cousin Vinny'

While the US Senate voted to proceed with former US President Donald Trump’s second historic trial, his impeachment attorneys faced severe backlash as they showcased a 'contradicting performance' before the house on February 9. David Schoen and Bruce Castor, who were appointed just 10 days ago and are responsible to defend Trump against charges of inciting US Capitol attack, were reportedly ridiculed. Considered as a low dig in the legal community, they were compared to the incompetent attorney played by Joe Pesci in the comedy, ‘My Cousin Vinny’.

Even Alan Dershowitz, who had defended Trump in his first impeachment trial at least a year ago, told Newsweek that he could not understand what Castor wanted to achieve in his opening argument. The observers were left baffled as he spoke about loving the elected representatives, said impeachment was uncalled for. At one point, My Cousin Vinny, the classic 1992 courtroom comedy where Joe Pesci bombs while opening the big trial, was trending on Twitter. While Trump is charged by the House of ‘inciting insurrection’ on January 6 when his supporters stormed the US Capitol, broke windows, slammed doors and the riot claimed the life of at least five people including a police officer.

"There is no argument. I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying," the celebrity attorney, Dershowitz said on Newsmax.

"Castor and Schoen must be the most incompetent legal representation of any modern president, incumbent or otherwise," tweeted Michael Beschloss, an American historian. "By the time Castor and Schoen are finished, the House will probably demand to impeach (Trump) a third time." Furthermore, even Republican Senator John Cornyn said that Castor "just rambled on and on and didn't really address the constitutional argument."

Senate votes to proceed with Trump's trial

The Senate voted 56–44 that it is constitutionally valid to hold an impeachment trial for Trump even though he is no longer president. Even though the prosecution argued that Trump was singularly responsible for inciting the deadly assault on the United States Capitol on January 6, the defence warned that the proceedings would further deepen the divide prevailing in the nation. The US Senators will now be jurors and sworn to deliver “impartial justice”.

