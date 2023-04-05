Trump's Indictment Public; Here Are Criminal Charges Brought Against Ex-US President

During Tuesday's arraignment, criminal charges brought against ex-US President Donald Trump were unsealed as the indictment was read. Grand Jury of the county of New York in the indictment, charged criminal defendant Donald Trump with 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree.

Ex-US leader Trump "went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws," according to an indictment that was unsealed. Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election".

Trump, between August 2015 to December 2017, orchestrated a “catch and kill” scheme as he made a series of "hush" payments which he later concealed for months by making false business entries at the Trump Organization.

"Defendant [Trump] in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about February 14, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from Michael Cohen dated February 14, 2017," according to the indictment. These payment entries were made "as a record of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organisation".

Credit: AP

Shell companies, falsified business records, illegal payments & suppressing negative press

Trump's longtime fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen, covertly paid $130,000 to an adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, shortly before the 2016 election to prevent her from publicising a sexual encounter with Trump, according to the court's Statement of Facts. Cohen then made the $130,000 payment through a shell corporation he had freshly set up and funded at a bank in Manhattan. He, at the time, worked for the Trump Organisation as 'Special Counsel'.

Trump Organization comprises approximately 500 separate entities that, among other business activities, own and manage hotels, golf courses, commercial real estate, condominium developments, and other properties.

"This payment was illegal, and Lawyer [Cohen] has since pleaded guilty to making an illegal campaign contribution and served time in prison [in 2018]," the court document read.

Trump made false entries in New York business records to effectuate such payments. Trump also reimbursed Cohen for the illegal payments through a series of monthly checks, first from Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust that he had created under the laws of New York which held the Trump Organization entity assets. And after he was elected President in 2016— and later from his personal bank account.

According to the court, each check was processed by the Trump Organization and was disguised as a payment for "legal services" that were rendered in a given month of 2017. The payment records, kept and maintained by the Trump Organization, were "false" entries as per the New York business records. "In truth, there was no retainer agreement, and Cohen was not being paid for legal services rendered in 2017," according to the indictment. Trump "caused his entities’ business records to be falsified to disguise his and others’ criminal conduct."

Trump also agreed to identify and suppress negative stories about him via "hush payments."In 2018, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to two federal crimes involving illegal campaign contributions, and subsequently served time in prison. In August 2018, American Media, Inc. (“AMI”), a media company that owned and published magazines, supermarket tabloids including the National Enquirer, admitted that it made an illegal payment to a source of a story, a Trump Tower doorman, to ensure that the source “did not publicize damaging allegations” about Trump “before the 2016 presidential election and thereby influence that election.”

Credit: AP

Trump, "privately met" with the AMI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (the “AMI CEO”) along with lawyer Cohen at Trump Tower in New York County. AMI CEO also agreed to help with the Trump campaign, saying that he would act as the “eyes and ears” for the former US President by looking out for negative stories.

When AMI CEO learned that a former Trump Tower doorman (the “Doorman”) was trying to sell information regarding a child that Defendant had allegedly fathered out of wedlock, he paid the doorman $30,000 to acquire exclusive rights to the story. AMI "falsely characterized" this payment. The AMI chief also contacted Michael Cohen via text message and by telephone to inform about porn star Stormy Daniels alleging a love affair with Trump months before the elections.

As Trump "did not want this information to become public because he was concerned about the effect it could have on his candidacy" he paid $150,000 in hush money that Trump sent via his lawyer. New shell companies were opened to effectuate these payments.

After winning the election, Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen through a series of monthly checks— first from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust – that he created in New York to hold the Trump Organization’s assets during his presidency – and later from his personal bank account. 11 checks were issued for a phoney purpose. Nine of those checks were personally signed by Trump. Each check was processed by the Trump Organization and "illegally disguised" as payment for legal services. Total 34 false entries were made in New York business records to conceal the initial covert $130,000 payment.