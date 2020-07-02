Donald Trump's July 4 Celebrations To Feature Huge Fireworks Show Despite COVID-19 Fears

The US President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will be featuring one of the largest fireworks displays ever and approximately 300,000 face masks will be given away. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said that Trump’s 2020 salute to America will be ‘patriotic tribute’ to men and women in uniform. Bernhardt, while outlying the second year of military-focused events, also added that the Defense Department flyovers will be ‘one-of-a-kind air show’.

While tweeting about the US Independence Day, Trump made no mention of the masks or the pandemic. However, he thanked corporate donors for supporting the ‘special evening’.

READ: Appeals Court Lifts Restraint Against Trump Book Publisher

DC mayor warns about large crowds

The July Fourth ‘mile-long firing of 10,000 fireworks’ comes amid the surging number of COVID-19 infections. While the US President has been criticised for pushing to go ahead with large campaign rallies despite the increased risks of infection, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser warned the federal government about the dangers of such a large crowd. The 300,000 face masks that will be given away, will be only to those who want them. Despite Browser’s health concern, the authorities have not made it mandatory for the public to wear the face coverings.

READ: Trump, Top Officials Defend Response To Russia Bounty Threat

While the DC Mayor does not have the right to shut down the holiday spectacle because it’s on federal land, she, however, said that she believes that there were no health guidelines established to curb the spread of COVID-19. Browser reportedly called the event ‘special’ and said that the DC authorities have communicated to the Department of Interior about the looming fear of the deadly virus. The DC mayor also added that she does not think that the ‘largest firework display’ is in keeping with the best CDC and Department of Health guidelines.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the US hit a new record high of over 50,000 virus cases in a day. While some new cases are believed to be linked to better testing, others are probably due to the eased public health restrictions that have allowed people to gather in groups. The United States overall has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with over 2.6 million positive cases and nearly 128,062 deaths. Even with an increasing number of cases, the state continues to ease lockdown measures.

READ: Trump Supports New Round Of Direct Coronavirus Payments

READ: 'China's Aggression Along India-China Border Confirms True Nature Of CCP': Donald Trump