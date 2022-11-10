Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Under Threat As Tropical Storm Nicole Heads Towards Florida

Former US President Donald Trump's Mar a Lago estate was under potential risk of an impact and was hastily evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole which was on track to make landfall in Florida overnight on Wednesday, Nov 9. Nicole strengthened to Category 1 hurricane and advanced towards southeast Florida between Boca Raton and Palm Bay. Heavy and strong winds, as well as torrential rain, was predicted in Florida.

#Nicole is expected to make landfall at hurricane strength along FL's E coast overnight.



This will bring significant coastal flooding, strong winds, storm surge, heavy rain, beach erosion & isolated tornadoes. Due to the size of the storm, impacts will be felt statewide. pic.twitter.com/YsBBzDnTJz — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) November 9, 2022

On Monday, I declared a state of emergency for 34 counties to ensure Floridians had time to get ready. The state is prepared to respond to this storm.



We have 16,000 linemen staged, 600 guardsmen activated, and 7 Urban Search and Rescue teams on standby to deploy. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 9, 2022

The Sunshine State braced for another hurricane just days after Ian caused widespread devastation around Fort Myers and Naples. Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since 2019 Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that caused massive damage to the state's infrastructure. It is also the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years and during the ongoing midterm elections.

Effective November 9, 2022 at 10:00 A.M, campgrounds and recreation areas in several State Forests are closed due to Tropical Storm Nicole. See a list of the closures at: https://t.co/TwMgZGMMPV

Refunds will be issued automatically for reservations during the closures. — Florida Forest Service (@FLForestService) November 9, 2022

Warning of 'anger of life-threatening inundation' activated

A storm surge warning cautioning “danger of life-threatening inundation” was activated in West Palm Beach through part of the Georgia coastline, and on part of Florida’s Gulf Coast from Pinellas County to St James Island, according to National Hurricane Center. An estimated 39 million people are under inland flooding alerts, while 27 million have been alerted of coastal floodings. United States Orlando International Airport halted operations as mandatory evacuation orders were issued to Flagler, Volusia, Palm Beach and Nassau counties in Florida.

Tropical Storm #Nicole Advisory 11: Nicole Bringing a Dangerous Storm Surge and Strong Winds To Grand Bahama Island. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2022

11:55 AM EST Wednesday Update: Tropical Storm #Nicole makes landfall on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas with maximum winds of 70 mph (110 km/h). Latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/ZLQUJ7z86E — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2022

Storm expected to surge to five feet (1.5 meters)

Florida Division of Emergency Management, in a statement, made an official announcement about the approaching storm as it urged those in the path of the calamity to monitor weather reports and stay alert. The agency urged that Florida residents stand ready with the “disaster supply kit” and necessary safety precautions. The storm was expected to surge to five feet (1.5 meters) along part of Florida’s Atlantic coast. The southeast and Appalachia is expected to witness two to four inches (5-10 cm) of rain. It could cause an estimated 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain that would batter homes, National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its forecast. The agency warned of flash flooding in low-lying areas.

“We are forecasting it to become a hurricane as it nears the northwestern Bahamas, and remain a hurricane as it approaches the east coast of Florida," Daniel Brown, a senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, said in a statement.

While forecasters predicted that the storm might not directly strike Mar-a-Lago causing widespread damages, they are expecting some kind of impact due to the turbulent weather, heavy rain, and strong gusts of winds. Some early flooding was expected in West Palm Beach. Hurricane Nicole’s center was found to be located off the coast of the northern Bahamas. By Thursday morning, people were forced to evacuate from their homes in the Bahamas as weather services predicted that the storm might strengthen into a rare November hurricane in Florida as it barrels towards the state.

Meanwhile, NASA’s launch of a next-generation rocket was halted due to yet another tropical weather system. Its launch was postponed until November 16 due to Tropical Storm Nicole approaching the Florida coast. NASA, in a statement, announced that it had to push back the launch date due to the approaching storm that might strengthen into a hurricane and might cause an impact. “Adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm,” NASA wrote in its blog post.