Trump’s Much Touted Border Wall Caused Environmental Damages, Other Problems: Report

The border wall which was constructed by former US President Donald Trump to deter the migrants at the Southern border from crossing illegally into the United States has caused widespread environmental damage, according to a report released on Thursday. According to the US Government Accountability Office, Trump's border wall had "trampled on Native American cultural sites," and significantly harmed the environment.

The former Republican President had ordered the construction of 450 miles of barrier on the Southern border in accordance with the Migrant Protection Protocols, famously known as the "Remain in Mexico" program. The policy was aimed at permitting the US government to send migrants with asylum claims to Mexico while they wait for hearings in the United States. The new report now claims that the wall has been disregarding environmental and historic preservation laws in the US. It has "interfered with endangered species, diverted water sources and caused other environmental damage," the report by the watchdog said.

Criticising Trump's wall, Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who requested the report for analysis, said in a statement.“This racist political stunt has been an ineffective waste of billions of American taxpayers’ dollars — and now we know it has caused immeasurable, irreparable harm to our environment and cultural heritage as well."

Trump had signed his name on a newly constructed section

During his time in the Oval Office, ex-US President Donald Trump had touted his US-Mexico border wall and had also signed his name on a newly constructed section. Trump had labelled the wall as a “world-class security system” that would be virtually impenetrable by the illegal migrants. The border wall was constructed in San Diego’s Otay Mesa area and Trumo had personally travelled to the border to take stock of the wall's prototypes.

US authorities had later destroyed the wall to make way for 14 miles (22.4 kilometres) of steel, concrete-filled bollards. Before the wall was constructed, the border in San Diego was protected by an initial layer of sheet metal that was easily blow-torched. Trump said that there was a sheet metal "and people would just knock it over like just routinely." The new report has said that the "stronger" wall that Trump made, has been disrupting the water flow during heavy rainfall causing flooding, and some contractors drained water in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, causing low water levels in the nearby ponds threatening fish. The construction also “caused significant damage and destruction” to Native cultural sites among other problems.