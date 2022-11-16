Trump's Niece Calls Him 'dangerous Person', Reveals Why He Must Not Be Voted Back To Power

As Donald Trump announced his bid to run for the 2024 United States presidential elections, his niece accused him of being the "most dangerous" person in the Republic Party and US. Speaking to MSNBC, when Mary Trump was asked what will happen to the former president amid speculations that he may be removed by his own party leaders, she replied that the former president continues to maintain the "dangerousness" in the Republican Party and is "by extension the most dangerous person in America."

Explaining why Trump shouldn't be voted to power, she further stated that the ex-US President becomes the most dangerous person when he fears loss of relevance and when he thinks that he is no longer the centre of attention.

"We don't know just what kind of information he has on other people in his party. What we do know is that he would be willing to use it. I believe we talked about this before the 2020 election. Donald will burn everything down if he feels like he is going down. We cannot discount that. We ignore him at our peril," Mary Trump said. “One, it won't work because he won't let them do it. Two, it shouldn't work because they are largely responsible for the state of the party and the dangers that this party continues to present to this country,” she added.

Donald Trump announces US presidential bid for 2024

On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced his bid to run for the 2024 presidential elections. He said, "in order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." Recalling his tenure in office, Trump said, "When I left office, the United States stood ready for its golden age. Our country was at the pinnacle of power, prosperity, and prestige, towering above all rivals, defeating all enemies, and striding confidently into the future, so strong and confident."

He then blamed US President Joe Biden for America's decline, the disaster in Afghanistan, and the war in Ukraine. The 45th US President said, "We are a failing nation," and in the last two years, Biden has given nothing but "pain, hardship, anxiety, and despair." He further stated that he will once again restore the spirit of the United States.

Image: AP