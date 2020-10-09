Trump Shoots Bewildering Tweets, Doctor Wonders 'side-effects Of Steroids Or Just Him?'

The United States President Donald Trump, who has been on a lot of medication lately because of his COVID-19 diagnosis, has left many people wondering if his perplexed social posts are due to the side-effects of the medicine-cocktail being given to him. Trump posted a series of tweets in all caps on October 5, some of which are too confusing given the situation he was in at that time. Political magazine Slate talked to physician Esther Choo to know about the kind of side-effects can steroids have on a person's brain and whether Trump's is suffering from any since receiving a cocktail of medication as COVID-19 treatment.

PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITIONS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

BEST V.A. EVER. 91% APPROVAL RATING. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

401(K). VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

FEELING GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

'Very sick'

Esther Choo told the magazine that the aggressive treatment course being given to Trump proves that he is "very sick". He said that steroids are being given to only those COVID patients who are sick and have a low blood oxygen level. Esther also confirmed that steroids can cause mental health effects by interfering with the immune system. However, Esther said that he is not sure if the kind of behavior coming from President Donald Trump is the effects of the medication or just him.

Trump, during his time at the Walter Reed military hospital and even after being released, was continuously tweeting about his health and other things, which is not abnormal. But most of his tweets came in all caps, including, "SPACE FORCE. VOTE", and he also went on to claim that the experimental drugs he took had cured him, declaring the same care for other Americans for "free of cost". This might seem an election gimmick to many, but Slate feels that the confidence he showed while declaring is not normal and especially when more than 2,00,000 people have died from the same disease under his watch.

Esther Choo warned that there might be some side-effects because of the kind of monoclonal antibody cocktail he has got. Choo said that he has "never seen the combination of these medications circulated in one person with his particular physiologic profile". Choo also described Donald Trump as a "presidential guinea pig" because of the number of experimental drugs he has received.

