Trump's Request To Stay Rape Defamation Lawsuit By Jean Carroll Denied By US Federal Court

A federal judge on September 15 denied former President Donald Trump’s request to stop a lawsuit accusing him of defaming writer E. Jean Carroll after she claimed that he raped her decades ago in New York City. According to CNN, Judge Lewis Kaplan denied Trump’s request for a “stay”. Therefore, now the decision allow for proceedings and filings to restart in the Manhattan federal district court even as Trump continues to pursue an appeal of an earlier ruling in the case to a higher court.

However, now, the proceedings could include questioning of Trump by Carroll’s attorneys. Wednesday’s ruling could also pave the way for Carroll’s lawyers to pursue subpoenas for documents, records and a DNA sample from Trump to prove her claims of sexual assault.

Judge Kaplan’s order came nine months after Trump’s lawyer first asked him to “immediately stay all proceedings in the case”. On Wednesday, he denied the stay “without prejudice”, meaning that Trump’s legal team could renew its efforts. The former President’s lawyer could also ask the appeals court to stay the proceedings.

Trump accused of raping Carroll

Carroll has accused the former President of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s. Trump, however, has denied the claims and said that Carroll wasn’t his “type” and that she fabricated the allegation to boost sales of her book. The writer sued Trump for defamation.

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said that the team is now looking forward to an oral argument in the case before the Second Circuit. Roberta added that in the meantime, they are reviewing Judge Kaplan’s order. According to CNN, legal briefings have been filed in the appeal and oral arguments are set for the second US Circuit Court of Appeals for the week of November 29.

Meanwhile, Trump sought to have the Department of Justice replace him as the defendant, which would result in the dismissal of the case as the federal government cannot be sued for defamation. The department has also argued that it should be the sole defendant because Trump was acting as a government employee when he claimed that Carroll was lying and motivated by money.

(Image: AP)

