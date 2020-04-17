Trump's Response To COVID-19 'too Slow', 66% Fear Early Lifting Of Restrictions: Survey

According to an American poll, almost two-thirds of Americans feel that US President Donald Trump was 'too slow' in announcing the steps to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic in their country. As per the report released by Pew Research Center, 65 percent of Americans felt that Trump's response was tardy as compared to other countries who reported their initial cases of the COVID-19 virus. The US so far has recorded nearly 35,000 deaths and has turned out to become the new epicenter of the deadly virus, crossing numbers of other hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain.

Read: PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Impact On Economy In Meeting With FM; 2nd Stimulus Discussed

The survey which was conducted between April 7-12 among a sample 4,917 American adults found that 52 percent of Americans felt that Trump's public comments on the COVID-19 outbreak were showing the situation in a better light than it actually was. Thirty-nine percent said he is presenting the situation as it really is and eight percent felt that he was making the situation seem worse than in reality.

Read: Donald Trump Unveils Three-phase Plan To Reopen US From Covid Lockdown; Here's What It Is

'Biggest concern is early lifting of restrictions'

The Pew survey also revealed that Americans feared lifting of restrictions would be a bit 'too early' with 66 percent saying that their biggest concern is that states will lift restrictions on public activity too quickly. Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the States from the lockdown. A document entitled "Opening Up America" was shared by Trump with the Governors detailing a recommended three-phase plan to reopen States.

"America wants to be open and Americans want to be open. A national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution. My administration is issuing new federal guidelines that will allow governors to take a phased and deliberate approach to reopen their individual states," Trump said.

The survey added that 73 percent of US adults feared that "the worst is yet to come in terms of problems the US is facing from the outbreak.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Trump Urged To Work With US Allies On COVID-19 Probe, Appoint High-level Envoy

Read: Vince McMahon Part Of Donald Trump's Advisory Panel Despite XFL Bankruptcy