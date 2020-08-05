Trump's Security Adviser Calls For Unified Libya, Warns Against Foreign Interference

The United States on August 4 condemned all foreign military involvement in Libya along with the use of mercenaries and private military contractors. According to reports, the US believes that Libyans shall rebuild their own unified country on their own. In the past several weeks, US President Donald Trump has been in touch with other global leaders about the situation in Libya where according to White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien there was “no winning side”. O’Brien reportedly did not mention the name of the leaders.

Donald Trump has voiced the need for de-escalation in Libya in recent weeks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and even the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan also held talks in May and discussed the situation in Libya and Syria along with the need to reopen the economies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump’s security adviser has reportedly said that the efforts by foreign nations to exploit the conflict posed a ‘grave danger’ to the regional stability and global commerce. Therefore, he reportedly urged all parties to enable Libya’s national oil corp to restart its operations with transparency along with implementing a demilitarised solution for Sirte and al-Jufra, adhere to the UN arms embargo, and finalize a ceasefire under negotiations led by the United Nations.

Libyan crisis

Chaos spiralled in Libya after the NATO-backed ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Since 2014, there has been a split between the internationally recognised government that controls the capital, Tripoli and the northwest, with the military leader Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi rules the east of the country. While Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Russia, the Tripoli government has Turkey’s back.

O’Brien talked about the need for de-escalation and the need for Libyans to unite after returning to work on August 4 after recovering from COVID-19. He also said that the United States was deeply concerned with the escalating conflict and the interference of foreign countries.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: AP

