Trump Sends Out Last Truth Social Post Before Arraignment; 'I Can't Believe This Is...'

As former US President, Donald Trump surrendered to the New York court, he posted on Truth Social saying that he “can’t believe this is happening." Trump published his last post as he headed the court for arraignment. He faces criminal charges in 2016 hours money payment that he made to the porn star Stormy Daniels via his then-attorney Michael Cohen that may have been in breach of the US federal election campaign laws.

Former President Donald Trump enters a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment. He is expected to enter a not guilty plea. https://t.co/pt4IYQlx4e pic.twitter.com/TL8JiiRSnb April 4, 2023

'Can’t believe this is happening in America': Trump

Trump walked out of the Trump Tower in Manhattan at around 1 pm ET. He was seen walking at Fifth Avenue to head to Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment. Ahead of his court visit, Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that he is "heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse" and that the experience "seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME."

Furthermore, the ex-US President expressed astonishment at the turns of unfateful events, as he write: "Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” Trump arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court at 1.24 pm on Tuesday afternoon. He walked amid the waiting cameras, both protesters and counterprotesters as he faces the court on one of the most historic days documented in the history of America.

Trump will appear in person before Judge Juan Merchan for his arraignment at 2.15 pm ET Tuesday for what is being speculated almost three dozen charges which are not publicly disclosed as the indictment remains under seal. As he entered the New York Court in the presence of heavily fortified security and law enforcement officers he, nevertheless, waved to the crowd of MAGA supporters.

In the court, Trump surrendered to New York authorities and became the first ex-US president to be criminally charged. Speaking about his mindset ahead of the trial, a source told American broadcaster CBS that former president Donald Trump is “resolute, determined, and fighting for all Americans against injustice, persecution, and weaponisation" ahead of arraignment. Later on Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to return to his Palm Beach, Florida, home, Mar-a-Lago. He is expected to deliver the remarks from there.