Trump's Son Eric Trump Backs Father As Ex-prez Heads To NY: 'I Am So Proud Of This Man'

As former US President Donald Trump was routed to New York for his arraignment proceedings, his younger son Eric Trump took to Twitter to showcase his support for his father. On Tuesday, the twice impeached former US President will be present in front of a New York Supreme Court for his arraignment hearing. On March 30, a New York Grand Jury voted to indict Trump, making him the country’s first president to get indicted for criminal charges. While the charges against him are yet to be made public, it has been revealed that are related to a case that focuses on the former US President’s involvement in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

On Monday (local time), the youngest son of the 45th president of the United States of America shared a picture with his father. The picture is from the decorated Oval Office in the White House and was clicked back when the former reality star was still the president. “I am so proud of this man!,” Eric Trump captioned the image he shared on Twitter on Monday (local time). Meanwhile, the Republican firebrand departed from Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport and is en route to New York City. According to ABC news, Trump is expected to stay in Manhattan on Monday night before he appears before the court on Tuesday. The former US President is also expected to get fingerprinted and his very own mugshot taken as a part of the proceedings.

I am so proud of this man! pic.twitter.com/5dFHhvK1xQ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 3, 2023

Does the world’s most recognised face need a mugshot?: Trump’s lawyer wonder

On Monday, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said that the mugshot of the former President might not be necessary. "Mugshots are for people so that you recognize who they are. He’s the most recognized face in the world, let alone the country, right now, so there’s no need for that," Habba told a US media outlet, as per the report by Sputnik. The lawyer also urged authorities to avoid theatrics in this case.

Trump has repeatedly denied his involvement in the case and disregarded allegations against him. The former US President also dismissed Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan and called him a “hater”. After the news of Merchan presiding the hearing came out, the former US president took to a social media rampage. “The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME. His name is Juan Manuel Marchan,” Trump wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial, as per the report by NBC News.