Trump's Son-in-law Kushner Reveals He Was Treated For Thyroid Cancer While In White House

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump and his senior advisor wrote in a memoir that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019 while he was working in the West Wing. In the memoir set to be released next month, Kushner wrote that he wanted the diagnosis and treatment kept quiet. Kushner wrote that White House physician Sean Conley pulled him aside on Air Force One as he flew to Texas to tell him his test results from Walter Reed showed he had cancer, according to excerpts provided to The New York Times.

Sean Colley further told Kushner that he was required to schedule his surgery "right away." According to an excerpt of the memoir, Jared Kusher told him that he should come to his next day and please don't inform anyone "especially" his wife Ivanka and his father-in-law Donald Trump, as per the news report. Jared Kushner's thyroid cancer was detected at a time when he was engaged in discussion with China over a trade deal in 2019. Kushner in the memoir wrote that the cancer was detected "early," however, it required removing a "substantial part of my thyroid" that he has warned could cause damage to his voice. In the memoir, he revealed that he had the operation scheduled "for the Friday before thanksgiving" in order to miss the least amount of days in the office.

Trump knew about Jared Kushner's thyroid cancer

Jared Kushner had revealed about his health condition to his wife, Ivanka, two of his aides Avi and Cassidy as well as the then White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney. Kushner in the memoir revealed that even though he did not inform Trump about his health condition. However, he was aware of it as he called him the day before the surgery into the Oval Office. Trump asked his staff to close the door and asked Kushner, "Are you nervous about the surgery?" Kushner asked Trump about how he knew about it to which he responded, "I am the president. I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You will be just fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here," The New York Times reported. Kushner has revealed about his illness in "Breaking History: A White House Memoir" which is set to be published on August 23.

Image: AP