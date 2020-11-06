Trump's Son Shares Discredited Video Of Man 'burning 80 Ballots' As Counting Is Underway

Officials have clarified that the video shared by US President Donald Trump’s third child, Eric Trump, first posted by a QAnon conspiracy-theory account, showing an anonymous man burning 80 ballots, is ‘fake’. As per reports, the clip which has now been taken down from Twitter does not show the actual ballots instead they are clearly sample ballots and note real ones. The footage showed the man pouring down inflammable liquid into a bag of what he had claimed are 80 paper ballots “all for President Trump” and then setting them on fire.

Eric Trump’s reposted video has been discredited by officials and before it was taken down, the clip had already garnered more than a million views before the account which posted it got suspended. However, a spokesperson of the Trump family reportedly did not answer the request for comment on the incident but both sons of US President have been echoing their father’s statements of ‘rigged’ election and ‘voter fraud’ as counting still continues but Democratic Challenger Joe Biden appears to win.

Burning 80 Trump Ballots https://t.co/NGC2naMHhR — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 4, 2020

Trump's sons accuse Republicans of being 'weak'

While states are still counting the votes leaving millions of Americans in the desperation of knowing the winner of US Election 2020, both sons of incumbent Donald Trump have attacked the Republicans for failing to back the US President in his reelection bid. While Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr accused the party members of being “weak”, his third child Eric Trump asked them to “have some backbone” and support the Republican leader.

The spat between Trump’s sons and the party members reflects a growing disagreement while the US Election 2020 is still hanging in the balance. However, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is projected closer to the victory mark of 270 electoral votes. Irked by the assumed outcome by US media networks, Trump has pledged to introduce legal challenges to the vote-counting process. This is after he claimed, without evidence, his victory and ‘major’ voter fraud.

Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep! https://t.co/jLzOIJbrwV — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 5, 2020

This is an important point! Everyone should be watching who is actually fighting this flagrant nonsense and who is sitting on the sidelines.



Republicans have been weak for decades which has allowed for the left to do these things.



Let’s end that trend once and for all. https://t.co/peyy9QNuze — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

