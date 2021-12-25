Trump's Spokesperson Files Lawsuit Against Committee Probing Capitol Riot: Report

Former US President Donald Trump's spokesperson, Taylor Budowich filed a lawsuit on Friday against the House select committee in order to prevent it from acquiring former's financial records from JP Morgan Chase. The House select committee is investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. The move comes after the committee last month subpoenaed Budowich and other Trump associates involved in planning "Stop the Steal" protests, including at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, before the US Capitol attack, reported CNN.

According to the lawsuit, Budowich responded by producing over 1,700 pages of records and giving almost four hours of sworn testimony. Budowich said in the lawsuit that the papers were adequate to identify all account transactions related to the Ellipse Rally from December 19, 2020, to January 31, 2021. Budowich reportedly solicited a 501(c)(4) organisation to run a social media and radio advertising campaign urging attendance at the Ellipse event on January 6 and forwarded unfounded assertions about the election result, according to the committee's subpoena letter.

Budowich routed approximately $200,000 from a source or sources to the 501(c)(4) that was "not revealed to the organisation to pay for the advertising campaign," the committee claimed, as per CNN. Budowich worked as a senior adviser for Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle during the Trump 2020 campaign. He is a long-time right-wing political operative who served as Ron DeSantis's top communications consultant during his successful 2018 campaign for governor of Florida.

Democrats accuse Trump of "inciting" violence at US Capitol

It is pertinent to mention that thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, this year, when Congress had gathered in a joint session to declare Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. The mayhem claimed the lives of five people, including a Capitol Police officer and a rally of Trump supporters preceded the events. According to Democrats, Trump's claims of voter fraud sparked the so-called "insurgency" at the Capitol. Former President Trump was accused of "inciting" the violence after claiming the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him and that voting machines had been tampered with, reported Sputnik.

Image: AP