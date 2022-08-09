Trump's Supporters Flock His Palm Beach Residence Shortly After FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former US President Donald Trump’s supporters flocked his private residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago following the FBI's unannounced raid at the property on Monday (local time). Images and videos emerged on social media showing pro-Trump protesters arriving at his Palm Beach resort. Moreover, Twitter posts from his supporters pledged that “thousands” were planning to show up. As per media reports, before midnight Monday evening, dozens of people were outside Trump’s resort, where the former US President arrived after leaving the White House last year.

It is to note that the FBI executed a search warrant on Monday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort as part of a probe into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to his property, people familiar with the situation told CNN.

The mood of the crowd outside Trump’s Palm Beach resort could not be described as angry, stated The Independent as the video from the site revealed that loudspeakers blared dance music and the people arrived by car. As per the report, some of the Trump supporters may have heard him address his situation in a tele-rally for Sarah Palin that he attended despite the news of the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago. Trump reportedly told his fans, “Another day in paradise. This was a strange day”.

Some of the protesters told the reporters that the investigation that prompted the FBI’s unannounced raid appeared "politically motivated". According to pro-Trump protesters, the FBI was yet to take action against US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden for criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the White House denied having an information on the FBI search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. “No advance knowledge — some [in the White House] learned from old media, some from social media,” a senior White House official told the CBS news.

DOJ yet to comment on investigation

Meanwhile, as Trump decried the raid at his Florida resort, the United States Department of Justice are yet to comment on the existence of the investigation. After becoming the only US President to fail his re-election bid and still facing actions by the US Justice Department over January 6 Capitol riot and his alleged role in meddling in the 2020 elections, Trump decried the raid as “dark times” for the United States. As per reports, Trump, who is now eying the 2024 presidential elections, was not at his home at the time FBI agents carried out the raid.

Through a post on Truth Social, his own social media platform, Trump said on Monday, "These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." He added, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Image: AP