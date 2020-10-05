Trump Exits Hospital For 'surprise' Public Appearance, Puts People's 'lives At Risk'

US President Donald Trump made a surprise public appearance in a drive-past to greet supporters on October 4, drawing criticism for putting others at risk. Trump left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated, for a brief period to wave at supporters gathered outside the military hospital. He was captured on video waving at the crowd who were cheering the US President with American flags and pro-Trump banners.

COVID-19 patients are generally required to quarantine for 14 days to prevent the transmission of the virus but the US President decided to venture outside the military hospital to “pay a little surprise” to his supporters. In a video posted from his personal Twitter account, Trump thanked the nurses, doctors, soldiers and first responders.

"I learned a lot about Covid. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn't the let's read the books school. I get it and I understand it. It's a very interesting thing, I'll be letting you know about it," said the US President who was dressed in a suit jacket and shirt with no tie.

'This is insanity'

White House spokesperson said that “appropriate precautions were taken” before the ride, claiming that the drive-past was cleared by the medical team. Dr James Phillips, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at George Washington University's medical school, blasted Trump for putting others at risk for a political stunt.

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

On October 2, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 after one his close aide got infected with the coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the US President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said.

Trump was later flown to a military hospital after being injected with an experimental drug combination at the White House. The White House said that he was expected to stay at the hospital for a few days and would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite on his official duties. Trump walked out of the White House wearing a mask and gave a thumbs-up to reporters before boarding Marine One - the Presidential helicopter.

