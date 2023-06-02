Trump's Tape Admitting He Kept Classified Document Might Lead To Trouble, Says Report

Audio recording of summer 2021 of Former US president Donald Trump has brought fresh revelations. In that audio recording, Trump said that he should have "declassified a military document about Iran" and then he admitted retaining it, reported the Guardian. This statement made by Trump has been confirmed by the people who have been familiar with the criminal investigation into his retention of national security papers.

According to reports, this new discovery of the tape would unlikely dent his political position as he has been running for the US Presidential elections in 2024. However, this might have real consequences in the legal. As per the US media reports, the recordings obtained by the federal prosecutor has been made at Trump’s Bedminster golf club in July 2021, when the former president met with people helping his former chief of staff Mark Meadows write a book, by his aide Margo Martin who regularly taped conversations with authors to ensure they accurately recounted his remarks.



Trump's "not" too dicey political future

The sources who have heard the recording have shared that Trump has talked about how "he cannot discuss the document because he no longer possesses the sweeping presidential power to declassify now out of office". However, he has suggested that he should have done so when he was still in the White House, reported Guardian. Further, as per the CNN reports, the recording has also captured the sound of paper rustling, said the sources. It is to be noted that there has been no clarity if it was the actual document in question. Smith, whose investigation has shown signs of nearing the end of Trump's political career, has been focussing on the "meeting".

What is there in the document?

The recordings have also revealed the chaos at the end of his presidency. Further Former US President has pointed to a classified Pentagon document to try to refute the idea that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had been trying to stop him from starting a war with Iran. In July 2021, concerns were raised regarding Trump's trying to target Iran. The Joint Chiefs of Staff has a directorate focused on developing and proposing strategies and plans for the chairman, and another that provides guidance about current plans and operations to commanders throughout the force, reported CNN. “You could pick any country and scenario and there is likely a contingency plan,” said a US official to CNN. As chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Milley’s job is to advise and brief the president on his military options as commander in chief.

“That does not mean that Gen. Milley is a warmonger,” said Beth Sanner, a former deputy director of National Intelligence who was involved with intelligence briefings during her career. Further, he added, “Quite the opposite. I spoke to him many times during my role as an intelligence official, and he absolutely did not want to go to war with Iran.”

It is to be noted that this is not the only document case, there have been other legal battle that Donald Trump have to fight. Here’s what else Donald Trump has to deal with: