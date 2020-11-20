Trump's team 'does not intend' to share information on vaccine distribution: Democrats

Team members of Incumbent US President Donald Trump, who had been working on a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine, have “no intention” of briefing anyone on President elect Joe Biden’s transition team, Democratic senators said on November 19. Their remarks come as Moderna and Pfizer, both American pharmaceuticals, announced a successful COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month sparking hopes in millions of Americans that a solution to the lethal infection would be available soon. However, in a telephone call, General Gusrave Perna and Dr Moncef Slaoui, leaders of 'Operation Warp Speed', told senators that they hadn’t detailed the distribution plan to Biden’s team and won’t do so in the future.

Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team. They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so.



This is potentially catastrophic. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 19, 2020

On November 19, President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris met with Democratic and Republican governors to discuss the health crisis. Confirming that a “range of information” had not been shared yet, Biden reportedly asserted that lack of information from Trump Administration could “cost lives”. Besides, he also asserted that the current projections show the death toll could surge to 400,00 by February and hiding critical information could make it worse.

Stalled transition of power could endanger lives

Earlier this week, Biden’s top COVID-19 advisers warned that Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s stalling of the transition could hinder the nation’s pandemic response. Additionally, several doctors and nurses association have also published a letter urging the outgoing President’s administration to share critical COVID data, such as equipment inventories, medical supplies and hospital bed capacity. Biden, who is set to assume office in January, also highlighted that slow transition of power could delay the vaccine work and could "cause loss of lives".

However, amid the chaos, the former US vice president, has shrugged off Trump’s fierce refusal to accept the election outcome as “inconsequential” and vowed, “to get right to work”. He is preparing to confront duelling national crises that actively threaten the health, safety and economic security of millions of Americans irrespective of the political debate. He is is betting that his low-key approach and bipartisan outreach — a sharp reversal from the current president's style — will help him govern effectively on Day One.

