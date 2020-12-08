Trump's Vaccine Chief Moncef Slaoui Endorses Biden's 100-Day Mask Plan

On December 6, Trump’s scientific head of Operation Warp Speed endorsed US President-elect Joe Biden's plan to tackle the coronavirus crisis by urging the Americans to wear face masks for the first 100-days of his administration. In an interview with CNN's State of the Union, Moncef Slaoui said it's a good idea to get everyone to wear a protective face covering to avoid the infection.

It's never too late, the chief scientific adviser, appointed by the Trump administration to speed the manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccines, said in a televised address. The Americans need to take precautionary measures, Slaoui said, adding that it was advisable to have the masks, wash hands, and keep social distancing because the virus is a killer.

Read: Trump To Honor Legendary Iowa Wrestler Gable At White House

The Operation Ward Speed chief's remarks come as the US recorded nearly 1,111 new coronavirus fatalities and 173,457 new confirmed cases as of Dec. 6. Since the past week, the infections in the US hit an average of 196,826 cases per day, with a 15 percent noticeable spike from the average of the last two weeks. Overall more than 14,825,100 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 disease so far, and at least 282,300 have succumbed to the infections. A record number of hospitalisations have pushed healthcare to the brink of exhaustion in the recent past.

The latest CDC #COVIDView report shows that the percentage of #COVID19-associated deaths has been on the rise in the United States since October and has now surpassed the highest percentage seen during summer. Learn more: https://t.co/zP4VYlo0Pb. pic.twitter.com/ILFcNBUGSG — CDC (@CDCgov) December 7, 2020

Read: In Georgia, Loeffler Again Refuses To Say Trump Lost

Herd immunity by 'May or June 2021'

Speaking in a live address with CNN’s Jake Tapper, chief Slaoui warned that the pandemic was ravaging the United States and people needed to adhere to the health safety measures more than ever. Trump's chief scientific adviser informed that the vaccines might reach herd immunity among the supported Biden's plan.

Slaoui's advice comes as the hospitals witnessed an influx of 101,190 COVID-19 patients, of which, 19,950 needed intensive care units and at least 7,005 were intubated.

JUST WEAR THE MASK. Cover your mouth AND nose. Stay 6 feet from others. Wash your hands. Stay home if you can. #COVID19 cases are rising fast. If we don’t act together and do what we can to slow the spread, thousands more could die.



Get the facts: https://t.co/DmfPOB7nbu. pic.twitter.com/wmMsoZwKbV — CDC (@CDCgov) December 5, 2020

Read: Senator Says Donald Trump, McConnell Likely To Back COVID-19 Relief

Read: Trump's Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Tests COVID Positive As He Travels For 'election Fraud' Cases

(Image Credit: Twitter/@kentmacdonald)