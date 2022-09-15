One of the latest books which is yet to be released has revealed that former US first lady Melania Trump was worried husband "blowing" Washington's response to COVID-19. Melania Trump was "rattled by the coronavirus" and she was convinced that her husband Donald Trump was "screwing up," CNN reported citing a book -- The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 -- written by New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker and New Yorker staff writer and CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser.

Melania Trump had raised her concerns with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in a telephonic conversation. She had even requested his help to persuade former US President Donald Trump to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously. The authors in the book wrote that Melania had told her husband, "You're blowing this." She had even warned her husband that the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic is "serious" and it will turn bad. Melania even urged former US President Trump to take it "seriously." According to the authors, Melania told Donald Trump, "This is serious. It's going to be really bad, and you need to take it more seriously than you're taking it." Trump had dismissed her concerns regarding the coronavirus and said, "You worry too much."

Trump mocked Biden for wearing face mask

Former US President Donald Trump wore a mask in public for the first time in July 2020 since the emergence of COVID-19 in the nation, BBC News reported. He wore the mask while visiting the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington. As he left the White House to meet the wounded soldiers and healthcare workers in the hospital, Trump underscored that he was never against face masks and stressed that he "believes they have a time and a place." Trump was spotted wearing a face mask three months after US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) started urging people to wear masks or cloth coverings in public to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2020, Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for wearing a face mask even as the US continued to report cases of coronavirus, as per the CNN report. In his address to the public in Pennsylvania in September 2020, Trump asked his supporters if they know "a man that likes a mask as much" as Biden. Trump claimed that wearing a mask gives Biden "a feeling of security."

Image: AP