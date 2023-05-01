A former senior company official at Donald Trump's 'Truth Social', who was fired as he turned whistleblower, is back to the grind as a $16-per-hour Starbucks barista. Will Wilkerson praised his new job in North Carolina and said, "It's an honest day's work," to the Washington Post. Wilkerson gave the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as investigators in Florida and New York who are looking into Trump's Media and Technology Group, 150,000 emails, contracts, and other internal papers.

Last year, the federally protected whistleblower claimed that Trump's company had violated securities laws. He asserted that he was unable to remain silent while some of the company's executives misled investors, including small-time shareholders who were loyal to the former president, the New York Post reported.

'Truth Social' dismissed Wilkerson over 'concocted psychodramas'

Shortly after, the business dismissed Wilkerson, accusing him of "concocting psychodramas," but they chose not to respond to his specific allegations. The Trump company's CEO, former Republican congressman Devin Nunes, then filed a defamation lawsuit against Wilkerson in a Florida circuit court, alleging the former employee's remarks caused him "anxiety," "insecurity," "mental anguish," and "emotional distress."

Wilkerson was a co-founder of Trump's Truth Social and the executive vice president of operations for the former president's social media company. He claimed that as executives competed for Trump's favour, technological hiccups and internal strife plagued Truth Social, a platform created as an alternative to Twitter. “One day, you know, [Trump] would be in a very, very happy mood,” Wilkerson said. “The next day, he would read something in the paper and just yell, just be livid. That’s who we were dealing with,” New York Post reported.

An exchange between the then-top employee and fellow co-founder Andy Litinsky, who was allegedly fired as retaliation for refusing to transfer some of his shares, valued at millions of dollars, and former First Lady Melania Trump, was included in the emails that Wilkerson eventually provided to investigators, the media outlet reported.