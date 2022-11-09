TSA's Thanksgiving! Gun Found In Raw Chicken At Florida Airport; Here's What Happened Next

In a shocking incident, a gun was found inside a raw chicken at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport in Florida. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at the airport found the gun stuffed inside the packaged raw chicken. The TSA took to Twitter and and informed about the same, saying ''stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time."

There’s a personal fowl here. Our officers @FLLFlyer made this very raw find. We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. So, don’t wing it, you'll find all the proper packaging info here: https://t.co/Zm2XnorDx7 pic.twitter.com/BpdbEwwouX — TSA (@TSA) November 7, 2022

According to the Transport Security Administration, and under US gun laws, a firearm in checked baggage has to be declared by the traveller. As the annual thanksgiving holidays are around the corner, the TSA has used puns in their posts on Twitter and Instagram. The Instagram post by TSA said that "Feather you like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don’t wing it." Further, added, "we are always working around the cluck to keep you safe." It didn't stop there, the TSA also went on to put out the post on Instagram about the same and wrote "The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving.''

The posts on both platforms garnered rather interesting reactions from online users. Although the post was an alert and to make citizens aware, an internet user quipped, "This idea wasn’t even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised."

US gun Laws by TSA

As per the TSA advisory, a firearm can be transported if it is in a locked hard-sided container in checked baggage only. It has to be declared at the airport ticket counter. If the cases are not locked properly and can easily be opened, then they are not permitted. In any case, if detected at a checkpoint, civil penalties are issued, depending on the number of previous offences and whether the gun was loaded. As per the TSA's October 2021 data, they had collected 4,495 guns from airline passengers of which most of them (85%) were loaded, according to BBC. Because of the strict nature of airport security, travellers around the world have sometimes expressed anger. But TSA officers' determination to their job over the years has resulted in some shocking incidents, ranging from a chainsaw stored in some hand luggage in New Orleans to a hand grenade found in New York, as per the BBC report.

